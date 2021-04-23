Well in the Desert in Palm Springs to provide emergency housing to homeless clients

News

The homeless services agency Well in the Desert in Palm Springs will provide emergency housing units to it's clients.

The housing, manufactured by the company Pallet, are the same units recently unveiled at a homeless services agency in Riverside, and previously reported by News Channel 3.

The tiny homes are set up to create small communities, providing more security and privacy compared to what might be available in more open, communal shelter settings.

The agency will provide tours of the tiny homes Friday April 23rd from 4:30 to 7:00 pm at Hot Purple Energy at 810 North Farrell Drive in Palm Springs.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with representatives at Well in the Desert and Hot Purple Energy to learn more about their collaborative effort to provide housing for homeless clients.

