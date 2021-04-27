CDC: No mask needed outdoors if you’re vaccinated, Palm Springs to follow suit

News

Restrictions are easing when its comes to "masking up" for people who are fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control Tuesday put new protocols were in place.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California will loosen its COVID-19 mask mandate to align with new federal guidance saying that fully vaccinated people can gather outdoors or dine at an outdoor restaurant without face coverings.

Under the new CDC guidance, people can walk, run or bike outdoors with

members of their own household without a mask, regardless of whether they

are vaccinated. But people who are vaccinated can also shed their masks for

small outdoor gatherings and for outdoor dining with people from other

households.

Masks are still urged for anyone – vaccinated or not – attending an

indoor activity or patronizing indoor businesses, and for anyone at a crowded

outdoor event, such as a concert, parade or sporting event.

Newsom said the state has reviewed the new guidelines, "and with science and data as our guide, we are moving to align California's guidance with these common-sense updates."

"While more than half of Californians 16 and older are partially or fully vaccinated, many others are still not vaccinated and the threat of

variants remains,'' he said. "We need to remain vigilant and continue public health prevention measures – like wearing masks when appropriate and getting

vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been

brighter."

The city of Palm Springs has had its own mask mandate since early in the pandemic, but Tuesday a city official told News Channel 3 the city would adopt the new CDC guidance. The city attorney was said to be reviewing the recommendations and the changes were set to take effect as soon as Wednesday.

Some in downtown Palm Springs Tuesday said they weren't ready to lift their mask outdoors yet. "Maybe at a later date it would be okay but I don't think we're quite out of the woods," said Anne, who didn't give her last name.

Others said this is a moment they've been waiting for. "I really think that people should lighten up a little bit about the mask shaming," said Lynn Wright. "If somebody doesn't want to wear a mask, you can always put one on when you're around them."