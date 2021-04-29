How Valley high schools plan for 2021 graduation season

News

New California Department of Public Health guidelines state commencement ceremonies for 2021 graduations can allow in-person attendees with limited capacities.

While graduates in 2020 experienced virtual and drive-by ceremonies, high school and college students say they hope this year will allow them a more normal ceremony.

“We begin graduations soon, which is yet another celebration," said Scott Bailey, Superintendent for DSUSD. "We actually get to see our seniors cross the stage this year under certain safety protocol and thats going to feel great.”

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be following up with the school districts about their plans for graduation this year.