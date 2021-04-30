Family of man killed in bail agent shooting speaks out

News

The family of a man killed in a Palm Springs shooting involving an unlicensed bail agent is speaking out for the first time. David Spann, 33, was killed early Friday morning during an attempted fugitive recovery to take him into custody. The Riverside County Sheriff identified the man acting as a bail agent as Fabian Hector Herrera, 36. Herrera was charged with murder and also has a criminal record that prohibited him from carrying a gun in the first place.

On Thursday Herrera appeared in court, but did not enter a plea. Along with murder, Herrera is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of both a gun and ammunition, both felonies. He also faces a felony charge of possessing body armor with a previous violent felony conviction, along with multiple sentence-enhancing allegations.

According to Palm Springs Police, they were notified 3 times; the first notification came from a a Ring panic alarm, the second came from the resident who was reporting a break-in, and the third came from a bail agent who said he was on scene attempting to take someone into custody.

When officers arrived, they said Spann had a knife. An officer tased Spann, who refused to comply, and that's when the bail agent opened fire, killing Spann, according to police.

Authorities on Tuesday circulated a photo of 53-year-old Lisa Vargas, who is accused of providing unspecified help to Herrera prior to the shooting.

