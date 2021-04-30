Looking to cool off? Temperatures return to triple digits

News

Summer is right around the corner, so a lot of residents are looking for a place to cool down.

With temperatures forecast 10 to 15 degrees above average this weekend, it’s important to remember to stay safe, especially when spending time outdoors.

The La Quinta splash pad will be open will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday (May through October ONLY. For more information click here.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be checking in with local pool facilities to see what's open and what you need to know about the safety protocols.

