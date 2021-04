News

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a large structure fire in the Dream Homes neighborhood of Cathedral City.

The fire is burning on the 30100 Block of San Diego Drive in Cathedral City.

Viewers have reported seeing the smoke throughout the west end of the valley.

View from Edom Hill and the Hyatt (Courtesy of Dale Jag)

We're working to gather more information, Watch News Channel 3 live at 3 p.m. for the latest information.