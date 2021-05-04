Desert Hot Springs Police search for missing woman last seen April 28

News

The search continues for a woman last seen near the Goody's in Indio on her way to Desert Hot Springs.

Addrianna Bergine, 24, has been missing since Wednesday, April 28. According to family, Bergine called her mother from the Goody's in Indio and asked to have an Uber take her back to her home in Desert Hot Springs. She was picked up but the ride ended halfway and no one has seen or heard from her since.

Addrianna has hazel green eyes with blondish brown hair.

The Desert Hot Springs Hot Police Department confirmed that they are investigating this missing person's case. The family has also filed a report with Uber. Addrianna's mother says she has not heard back from Uber.

Anyone with any information on Addrianna's whereabouts is asked to call DHSPD at (760) 329-2904.