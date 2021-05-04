Desert Hot Springs woman missing for a week after Uber disappearance

News

Police are searching for a Desert Hot Springs woman who disappeared last week after she did not get in an Uber ride home.

Addrianna Bergine, 24, has been missing since last Wednesday, April 28, nearly a week ago. Her mother, Amberlyn Bergine, said she called her an Uber to take her from the Goody's in Indio, where she was last seen, to her home in Desert Hot Springs.

Bergine's Uber app shows that the ride started, traveled for 7 miles, then stopped.

"If the Uber driver didn't pick her up, who did," Bergine said. "Where is she; how come she hasn't called?"

According to Bergine, police questioned the Uber driver and determined at this point they don't consider him suspicious. He reportedly initiated the ride accidentally, without Addrianna in the car, before heading home.

"It said that (the ride) ended and it said it was 7 miles," Bergine said. "That's nowhere near Desert Hot Springs... Now the police are saying the Uber driver said he accidentally hit "ride" instead of "cancel" and that could be a possibility, but I don't know and that's scary."

Adding to the concerns, Bergine said her daughter has struggled with mental illness recently, and she's been without her medication. "She's young, she's beautiful and she's vulnerable," she said. "Having mental health issues too, you never know. Anybody could take advantage of her."

For Bergine's family, she said it's been a difficult week. "It's been hell and then I have her kids and I have to try not to cry and get upset, because they don't understand," she said. "They're little and I don't want them to know their mom's missing."

Now, she's left anxiously waiting for an update and desperately hoping Addrianna will come home. "Her not calling or coming back, she needs to be found. 7 days is a long time for somebody to just disappear," Bergine said.

The Desert Hot Springs Hot Police Department confirmed that they are investigating this missing person's case. The family has also filed a report with Uber. An Uber spokesperson confirmed they have corresponded with Addrianna's mother.

Statement from Uber:

"Uber has a law enforcement response team, available 24/7, that is dedicated to working with law enforcement on their investigation. We have been working with detectives on this case. For more information, click here."

Anyone with any information on Addrianna's whereabouts is asked to call DHSPD at (760) 329-2904.