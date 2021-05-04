Indio Police ask for public’s help in finding missing hiker

News

The Indio Police Department has put a call out asking for the community's help in finding an 18-year-old man missing following a hike.

Police were notified of the disappearance of Armulfo Isaiah Acevedo, 18, of Indio at approximately 10:26 p.m.

Acevedo was last known to be on Jackson Street, in front of Shadow Lakes Estates where the Indio Hills Badlands hiking trail begins.

Police say Acevedo is known to commonly hike this trail toward the cross at Golf Center and Avenue 42.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. A CHP helicopter is actively searching the area for Acevedo.

Acevedo is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information regarding this case is urged to contact Major Crimes Detective Jesus Gutierrez at (760) 391-4051.