Body found near UCR Palm Desert parking lot, ruled a suicide

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies investigated the discovery of a body near the parking lot of the UC Riverside-Palm Desert building, eventually ruling it as a suicide.

UC Riverside-Palm Desert is located near the intersection of Frank Sinatra and Cook Street, right next to the California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus.

Viewers called into the newsroom reporting heavy police activity in the area shortly before 11 a.m. A News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed there was a body laying in the area.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department confirmed deputies were called out to the scene at approximately 10:17 a.m. The investigation is being handled as a suicide. No foul play is suspected.