COVID restrictions in California: Face mask rules causes confusion for business owners

Californians who are fully vaccinated can officially walk among others without their masks — except at a crowded event, according to California's new face mask guidance.

But unvaccinated residents must still wear face coverings while walking around outdoors "any time physical distancing cannot be maintained," the state said.

The policy differs slightly from the guidance offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Those guidelines said that unvaccinated people can safely walk outside or attend a small gathering outdoors with others who are vaccinated. The CDC added that dining outdoors at a restaurant without a mask while unvaccinated is "less safe. "

On Monday the California Department of Public Health put out its own new set of mask guidelines, which were meant to bring the state’s rules in line with the latest advice from federal health officials.

