Large crowd events returning to Palm Springs? City discussing Fourth of July fireworks, Villagefest

The Palm Springs city council could decide Thursday night to bring back one of the valley's first large crowd events for the Fourth of July, just two months away.

The city is talking about potentially as many as 10,000 people gathering at the Palm Springs Stadium and in other surrounding parks, parking lots and neighborhoods.

There is no capacity limit mentioned in the proposal for this year's event, but guests in Sunrise Park and the stadium would be required to wear masks.

Fourth of July is not the only large crowd event the city is discussing. News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia asked city manager Justin Clifton about the return of Villagefest, the city's weekly downtown street fair.

"There are rumblings; the community is talking," Clifton said. "I believe the second meeting in May we will likely talk about Villagefest so i believe there is some news coming about that soon."

Clifton said it takes time for the city to pull off large crowd events, and it could take more than a month to organize the first Villagefest back.

On the fireworks display, the city would be on the hook for $30,000 in pyrotechnics. The staff report notes that there is a "certain risk" in scheduling the event two months out because it is dependent on the state fully reopening on June 15.

