No Fourth of July fireworks in Palm Springs this year, but city still plans to host an event

Palm Springs is planning to hold a Fourth of July event, but in a split vote, council decided not to have a traditional fireworks show this year.

The council voted 3-2 not have a fireworks show in the city, with Mayor Christy Holstege and Councilmember Grace Garner voting yes.

The council was also split on the vote to allocate $50,000 to host a Fourth of July event without a fireworks show, with another 3-2 vote. The council is set to discuss potential alternatives during its next meeting at the end of the month.

The event would be one of the valley's largest events since the start of the pandemic, with potentially as many as 10,000 people gathering at the Palm Springs Stadium and in other surrounding parks, parking lots and neighborhoods.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia followed the meeting Thursday afternoon and will have details on the reasons for the council's decision in his report tonight at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.