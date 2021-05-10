Closing the COVID-19 racial vaccination gap in Riverside County

News

Federal and state leaders are working to make sure the vaccine rollout is fast and equitable. But data now shows that our racial gap in vaccinations especially with the Latinx community has improved.

In Riverside County, leaders have worked hard to get doses into every community and have focused on the underserved communities.

Back in February, Hispanic people, who make up about half the population here in Riverside County, have received about 18 percent of the doses administered so far, according to county data.

Now, 34 percent of the Hispanic population in Riverside County have been vaccinated. Comparing that to the state data, which shows that about 25 percent of the Hispanic community have been vaccinated, our county has made progress.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will breaking down how those efforts have been successful in reaching this population.