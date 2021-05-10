Indio Police ask for community’s help finding missing 92-year-old

News

The Indio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 92-year-old man who went missing Sunday night.

Kaiser Frank Norris was last seen at his home on the 46100 block of Willow Lane at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say. He is believed to have left his residence in his white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck with CA plates 82243P1.

Police said Norris recently made statements about traveling to Northern California.

Norris has known medical conditions and requires daily medications. He may appear to be disoriented or confused.

He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Norris or know of his current whereabouts, you are asked to contact Indio Police at 760-391-4051 as soon as possible.