Mother’s Day shooting in Indio leaves 15-year-old hospitalized

A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after Indio police said he was shot in the head Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 4:00 p.m. on Daisy Street and John Nobles Avenue in Indio.

Indio Police had announced no immediate suspects in a weekend shooting that left a teenager hospitalized in serious condition.

There was no immediate word on the boy's identity or that of any suspects involved. Police said several suspects ran from the scene and drove off in a sedan.

