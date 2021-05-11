78-year-old with undiagnosed dementia reported missing, last seen in Desert Hot Springs

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 78-year-old man with dementia reported missing.

Michael Bourriague, 78, was last seen on Sunday at Noon in Desert Hot Springs, the department wrote.

Bourriague is described as 5 feet & 4 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with white hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 760-836-3215.