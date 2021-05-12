Emergency crews set to perform training exercises at Palm Springs Airport

News

Emergency crews are set to train at the Palm Springs Airport Wednesday morning.

It's a full-scale safety training exercise required by the FAA to simulate worst-case scenarios.

It keeps fire crews ready for emergencies like a crash or serious malfunction.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires training exercises like this to be held every three years, to prove the ability of the airport and local emergency responders to handle such catastrophe.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be on site following the mandated emergency training.