Firefighters work to contain growing fire burning in Desert Hot Springs

Viewers have been calling the newsroom reporting heavy smoke from a fire burning visible throughout Desert Hot Springs Friday afternoon.

A Cal Fire spokesperson told News Channel 3 that firefighters are working to contain a 50x60 spot fire involving two vehicle at Verbenia and Hacienda.

The fire was first reported at 2:40 p.m. No vegetation is currently on fire, the spokesperson said.

The Palm Springs and Cathedral City Fire Department was called to assist with the blaze.

