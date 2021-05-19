Firefighters work to contain 5-acre fire near Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca

News

A vegetation fire burning near the Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca has grown to five acres.

The fire was reported at 3:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Information on the fire was limited but a spokesperson for Cal Fire confirmed there was no word that forward progress had been stopped on the fire.

Viewer video sent to News Channel 3 shows a big cloud of smoke covering the area.

