Vegetation fire near Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca grows to 20 acres
A vegetation fire burning near the Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca has quadrupled in size over the past hour.
The fire was initially reported at 3:30 p.m. By 4:30 p.m., the fire was five acres. At 5:30 p.m., the fire was at 12 acres. Cal Fire officials confirmed at 5:58 p.m., that it had grown to 20 acres.
At this time, no structures are threatened. The fire remains 0% contained.
A Cal Fire aircraft is on scene providing assistance to crews. A total of 55 firefighters and 15 engine companies are on scene.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
Comments