Vegetation fire near Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca grows to 20 acres

A vegetation fire burning near the Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca has quadrupled in size over the past hour.

The fire was initially reported at 3:30 p.m. By 4:30 p.m., the fire was five acres. At 5:30 p.m., the fire was at 12 acres. Cal Fire officials confirmed at 5:58 p.m., that it had grown to 20 acres.

Photo courtesy of Justin Emanuel

At this time, no structures are threatened. The fire remains 0% contained.

A Cal Fire aircraft is on scene providing assistance to crews. A total of 55 firefighters and 15 engine companies are on scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.