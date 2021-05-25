Brush fire burning in Thermal grows to 20 acres

News

Firefighters are working to contain a growing brush fire burning in Thermal Tuesday afternoon.

The fire grew to five in the 30 minutes since it had been originally reported. By 1:25 p.m., it expanded to 20 acres.

#64Fire [UPDATE] The fire is currently 20 acres. pic.twitter.com/HxaZWtCour — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 25, 2021

A Cal Fire spokesperson said the fire is burning at a moderate rate of spread in dense brush.

The fire was first reported at around 12:15 p.m. the 89000 block of 64th Avenue, just a bit west of Highway 86.

20 engines and 63 firefighters are currently at the scene. The Palm Springs, Imperial County, and Calimesa fire departments have been called out to assist Cal Fire with this incident.

Additional resources are also being brought out due to the heat. It is currently 100 degrees out in Thermal.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this incident.