Body found in Joshua Tree National Park Wednesday morning

News

The body of an unidentified man was found Wednesday morning in Joshua Tree National Park.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the body was found in the open desert within park boundary at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

The body was found by crews taking park in an active search and rescue operation being conducted by the National Park Service, southeast of Ironage Road/ Twentynine Palms Highway in Wonder Valley, officials say.

Crews were out at the park searching for Joseph John Alvarez Espinosa (aka Joey), 20, who has been missing since May 16. On Monday, the search was expanded to Joshua Tree National Park after reports that he was spotted in the park over the weekend.

At this time, the body has not been identified and the search for Espinosa continues.

Members of the San Bernardino County Coroner's Division and Sheriff's Aviation responded to the scene to assume the death investigation and recovery. The identification of the deceased male is pending at this time.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aaron Halloway with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.