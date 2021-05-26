Cathedral City renames streets in honor of two local students

News

Cathedral City held its annual student street naming ceremonies on Wednesday. Every year, the city renames streets in honor of two standout graduating students from Cathedral City & Mount San Jacinto High Schools.

The renamed streets are adjacent to the schools of the respective student and the sign will remain in place for one year.

This year, the students honored were Melanie Vazquez of CCHS and Mario Berry of MSJHS.

Melanie Vazquez excelled in multiple facets during her four-years at Cathedral City High School.





Melanie is graduating with a 4.89 GPA.

She serves as the Associated Student Body's Executive Secretary, was a four-year member of the swim team, and played the clarinet in the school's Marching and Symphony bands.

Melanie is a an International Baccalaureate diploma candidate. Upon graduation, she plans to attend University of Chicago, dual majoring in political science and philosophy. She also plans to attend law school and pursue a law degree.

"It feels very surreal I would say," Melanie said. "I just want to say thank you to everyone that supported me throughout high school, thank you for making me the person that I am today."

Mario Berry was honored for his work in the classroom and the adversities he conquered outside of it.





Mario completed his senior year with straight A's while also attending College of the Desert.

He's juggled many life challenges while pursuing his education. He lives with his grandmother, who he calls "mom" and serves as her primary caregiver. His only respite is when a healthcare worker comes once a week or when his older sister comes over to visit.

This past year, the home Mario's family was renting was being sold, so Mario actively searched and found a new apartment for his family that lives modestly on a very limited income. Coincidentally, the apartment is located on the street that will be named after Mario.

"I was not expecting it to be honest, but it does fell amazing to be able to walk out side or if I'm driving by to see it," Mario said.

Congratulations to both students!