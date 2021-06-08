New CVWD rate increases could send your water bill soaring this summer

News

New rate increase could send water bills skyrocketing in just a few months.

Higher rates were approved Tuesday by the Coachella Valley Water District for homeowners and commercial users.

The CVWD board of directors met today and voted to approve a 1-year rate increase to make up for an estimated $81 million dollar budget shortfall, according to a cost of service study that was conducted by a third party consultant.

A spokeswoman said the rates are set according to California law to charge customers only for the costs incurred by their specific services.

"As our costs increase, you’re seeing those costs increase as well for water," said Katie Evans, CVWD director of communications and conservation. "For example, our electricity costs have increased; therefore the water costs have increased as well. Another driver is that we are seeing a need for capitol improvement projects, so things like new or rehabilitated reservoirs or new or rehabilitated pipelines."

But some customers are worried that average home water users' bill will soar while large commercial users' bills could actually decrease. It's a factor the district said they simply don't have discretion over.

The rate hikes are also expected to cover almost $2.5 million in salary increases within the district. Evans said those raises are part of the annual buget process, and they are entirely merit and performance based.

Assistance is available for customers who are having trouble paying their utility bills. CVWD partnered with United Way to offer a program called "Help 2 Others" or "H2O." Right now, it offers $100 per year in assistance, but the district board Tuesday directed staff to work to increase that amount.

To calculate new rates, head to CVWD.org/ratechanges. The district says the changes will take effect in July, and reflect on customers' bills in August.