Local mother desperate to find teen son kidney replacement

News

A local mother is pleading for help to find her 16-year-old son a kidney replacement after he was diagnosed with stage 5 chronic kidney disease. Candice Spencer reached out to News Channel 3 after being told that her son has a blood type that makes it more difficult to find a match for a kidney replacement.

"He has B positive blood," Spencer said.

Spencer said that doctors have told her it is extremely difficult to find a deceased owner with her son's blood type. As a result, she was advised that they "are better off trying to find a living donor to give him a kidney."

Spencer's son's life has been turned upside down after having to miss school and undergo dialysis several hours a week.

"He still can't play no sports, he can't do anything like that because of the catheter placed in his stomach," Candice Spencer said.

Coming up all new at 6 hear from Spencer and what she wants the public to know.