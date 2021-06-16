TBI investigates after man dies in police custody

News

By Joseph Wenzel

MT. JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigates after a man died in the custody of Mt. Juliet officers on Monday evening.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, officers were called to W. Division Street around 5:30 p.m. to report on an unknown man in a home. The caller told police the man was “sweating profusely, destroying property, and not speaking clearly.”

Upon arrival, officers said they found an unidentified man “with indications of a dangerous substance overdose and impairment.”

“As they worked to help the male, he became combative towards two officers, who used compliance techniques in an effort to gain control, which included brief drive stun of a Taser to the leg,” an Mt. Juliet Police spokesman said in a release on Tuesday.

Officers handcuffed the man and began CPR. However, police said the man died after being taken to the hospital.

The “active and ongoing investigation” is under the jurisdiction of TBI. Its agents are conducting interviews and gathering information at this time.

Police Chief James Hambrick Statement “Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this incident, including the family and loved ones of the deceased and the home’s residents who were impacted. To ensure our officers conducted themselves properly, I requested the TBI to conduct an independant investigation. In addition, incidents like this are traumatic for our police officers, and those involved have been placed on routine administrative leave. All are in my prayers.”

