Coachella Valley Rescue Missing collecting backpack and school supply donations for disadvantaged children

News

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is asking people to donate backpacks and other school supplies, as they are hoping to distribute more than 2,500 backpacks to children from disadvantaged families.

According to the organization, almost 31 percent of the children in the Coachella Valley below the poverty level.

“Being prepared for school is crucial,” said Darla Burkett, executive director of CVRM. “After food and shelter, education for children is a critical factor in helping break the cycle of poverty and we are grateful to help the community fill this need.”

You can make donations at boxes in more than 80 different locations throughout the Coachella Valley. Locations include Albertson’s in Palm Desert, Bank of Southern California La Quinta and Rancho Mirage, FirstBank Palm Desert, Las Casuelas Terraza Palm Springs, Ralphs in Indio, and Staples in Palm Desert.

Backpacks and supplies can also be dropped off at the Rescue Mission, located at 47470 Van Buren St. in Indio

An online donation designated for the Backpack Bonanza can be made at CVRM.org. Backpacks, spiral notebooks, yellow highlighters, pencil sharpeners, lined paper, and all other school related supplies are needed.

Donations are being accepted until August 6.