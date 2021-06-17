Skip to Content
Power outages reported in Indio and Thousand Palms amid triple-digit heat

Damaged power line in Thousand Palms
The Imperial Irrigation District is working to restore power to customers in Indio and Thousand Palms amid triple-digit heat Thursday afternoon.

A Thousand Palms resident confirmed that a power line is visibly damaged on Desert Moon Drive is visibly damaged.

Cal Fire confirmed that three power poles are down in the area. The agency says that about 50 homes are affected in the Desert Palm area

There were reports of a strange wind gusts in the area of Thousand Palms shortly after 5. There was no word as to whether this caused the downed power poles.

IID did not reveal how many customers are affected or where the outage is centered at.

