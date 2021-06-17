Power outages reported in Indio and Thousand Palms amid triple-digit heat

News

The Imperial Irrigation District is working to restore power to customers in Indio and Thousand Palms amid triple-digit heat Thursday afternoon.

A Thousand Palms resident confirmed that a power line is visibly damaged on Desert Moon Drive is visibly damaged.

Cal Fire confirmed that three power poles are down in the area. The agency says that about 50 homes are affected in the Desert Palm area

Power outage in Thousand Palms RPT @ 4:53 PM - 30800 Blk Desert Palm - Firefighters and @IIDatWork on scene. Three power poles down affecting about 50 homes. #DesertIC 2 ENG pic.twitter.com/12KrN6I3Ti — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 18, 2021

There were reports of a strange wind gusts in the area of Thousand Palms shortly after 5. There was no word as to whether this caused the downed power poles.

IID did not reveal how many customers are affected or where the outage is centered at.

POWER OUTAGE: We are experiencing a power outage in Indio. We are aware of the issue and are working as quickly as possible to address the problem and restore power. We will update you as we know more information. — IID (@IIDatWork) June 17, 2021

POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage in Thousand Palms. Troubleshooter en route. We do not have an estimated restoration time. Please check back for updates. — IID (@IIDatWork) June 18, 2021

