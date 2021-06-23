10-year-old smashes vehicle into Spotlight 29 Casino property

News

A 10-year-old driver smashed a vehicle into property owned by Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella today, authorities said.

The solo vehicle crash was reported at about 11:50 a.m. at the casino located at 46-200 Harrison Place, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Casino staff reviewed surveillance video of the crash and determined that a 10-year-old juvenile was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and the circumstances surrounding the crash were unclear.