Wahlburgers restaurant opening at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in July

A Wahlburgers is coming to the area. The latest location of the Wahlberg brothers' popular burger restaurant will be opening inside the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon.

The restaurant is set to open on July 23, 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wahlburgers, which will make Morongo the first tribal casino in the nation to be offering the amazing Wahlburgers menu and hospitality to our guests,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer. “The Wahlburgers name is synonymous with good times, exceptional food and unparalleled service and that’s what we here at Morongo strive for every single day.”

Exclusive to this venue, the restaurant will feature an expansive 30-foot LED video wall for guests to cheer on their favorite sports teams while enjoying their meals along with a dedicated stage for hosting live music.

"My goal for Wahlburgers has always been to have delicious food inspired by my upbringing complemented by top notch hospitality. We’re proud to bring our restaurant experience to Morongo Casino Resort & Spa,” said Chef Paul Wahlberg.

Wahlburgers was founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg and was the subject of A&E Network's Emmy-nominated reality show for ten seasons.

The restaurant will feature a chef-inspired menu that emphasizes made-to-order, high-quality, delicious food inspired by family favorite recipes. The brothers’ favorite burgers include:

● Paul's choice: Wahlburgers’ signature Our Burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, government cheese, Paul’s signature Wahl Sauce and pickles “just like Dad used to grill in the backyard”



● Donnie's choice: BBQ Bacon Burger, described as a "spiced-up weekend barbecue on a bun," topped with white cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, fresh jalapeños and barbecue sauce



● Mark's choice: The Impossible Burger, plant-based patty, smoked cheddar, lettuce, caramelized onions, housemade chili spiced tomatoes, and Paul’s signature Wahl SauceGuests can also expect Wahlburgers’ signature Wahlbrewski, their lineup of classic chicken sandwiches, fresh salads, and crave-worthy appetizers including crispy fried pickles, truffle fries, sweet chili glazed chicken tenders and buffalo chicken wahlbites. For dessert, frothy housemade shakes, and floats will be available.

Wahlburgers Morongo will be owned and operated by Wahlrongo, Inc., a Wahlburgers franchisee.

The restaurant is located at 49500 Seminole Dr., Cabazon, CA 92230 within the AAA Four-Diamond Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. It will be open daily from 11AM-2AM. Pick-up orders can be placed on wahltogo.com or by calling the restaurant.

Guests can also earn rewards such as dining discounts and credits, which can be redeemed at all of Morongo’s dining establishments by playing with a Morongo Rewards Card.