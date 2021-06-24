Palm Desert City Council rejects proposal to modify drive-thru ban

News

The drive-thru ban along Highway 111 in Palm Desert will remain in place.

A motion to end the ban failed with a 3 to 2 vote Thursday afternoon.

The proposal would've expanded that region while also implementing new development standards for building architecture, and including a possible limit on the total number of drive thrus permitted in one area.

The city said they received requests from developers and commercial real estate brokers to add drive thru's along Highway 111 and Fred Waring Drive.

Under previously passed city ordinances drive thrus right now are only permitted near the I-10 and just south of it along Monterey Avenue, but even that is limited. The city council is set to look into possibly expanding drive-thrus near the I-10, as that still remains limited.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will have more on the decision coming up in a live report at 6 p.m.