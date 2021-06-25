Skip to Content
today at 4:26 PM
Firefighters responding to vegetation fire off Highway 74 in Pinyon Pines

San Bernardino National Forest is sending ground and air resources to respond to a vegetation fire off of Highway 74 in Pinyon Pines Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Cal fire said the National Forest service cancelled Cal Fire ground crews.

There's no word on the potential size of the fire. The ALERTWildfire camera shows smoke coming from the mountain.

We haven't received reports from Coachella Valley residents who are seeing the smoke

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

