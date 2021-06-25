Firefighters responding to vegetation fire off Highway 74 in Pinyon Pines

News

San Bernardino National Forest is sending ground and air resources to respond to a vegetation fire off of Highway 74 in Pinyon Pines Friday afternoon.

PINYON PINES — US Forest Service firefighters along with @CALFIRERRU are responding to a vegetation fire off of CA-74 on the San Jacinto Ranger District.



Ground and air resources are responding.



More details forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/upB7RJspGX — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) June 25, 2021

A spokesperson for Cal fire said the National Forest service cancelled Cal Fire ground crews.

There's no word on the potential size of the fire. The ALERTWildfire camera shows smoke coming from the mountain.

We haven't received reports from Coachella Valley residents who are seeing the smoke

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.