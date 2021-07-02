Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:06 PM

2021-22 Los Angeles Rams season schedule

Los Angeles Rams

The 2021-22 NFL season is almost here. It's an exciting time for fans of the Los Angeles Rams, with a brand new star quarterback bringing hope for a return to the top of the NFC.

Check out the 2021-22 Rams schedule and be sure to watch the Rams games on KDFX Fox 11 Palm Springs!

WKDATEOPPONENTTIMETV
1Sun, Sep 12vsChicago5:20 PMNBC
2Sun, Sep 19@Indianapolis10:00 AMFOX
3Sun, Sep 26vsTampa Bay1:25 PMFOX
4Sun, Oct 3vsArizona1:05 PMFOX
5Thu, Oct 7@Seattle5:20 PMFOXNFL
6Sun, Oct 17@New York10:00 AMFOX
7Sun, Oct 24vsDetroit1:05 PMFOX
8Sun, Oct 31@Houston10:00 AMFOX
9Sun, Nov 7vsTennessee5:20 PMNBC
10Mon, Nov 15@San Francisco5:15 PM
11BYE WEEK
12Sun, Nov 28@Green Bay1:25 PMFOX
13Sun, Dec 5vsJacksonville1:25 PMCBS
14Mon, Dec 13@Arizona5:15 PM
15Sun, Dec 19vsSeattle1:25 PMFOX
16Sun, Dec 26@Minnesota10:00 AMFOX
17Sun, Jan 2@Baltimore1:25 PMFOX
18Sun, Jan 9vsSan Francisco1:25 PMFOX

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content