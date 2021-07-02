2021-22 Los Angeles Rams season schedule
The 2021-22 NFL season is almost here. It's an exciting time for fans of the Los Angeles Rams, with a brand new star quarterback bringing hope for a return to the top of the NFC.
Check out the 2021-22 Rams schedule and be sure to watch the Rams games on KDFX Fox 11 Palm Springs!
|WK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|TV
|1
|Sun, Sep 12
|vsChicago
|5:20 PM
|NBC
|2
|Sun, Sep 19
|@Indianapolis
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|3
|Sun, Sep 26
|vsTampa Bay
|1:25 PM
|FOX
|4
|Sun, Oct 3
|vsArizona
|1:05 PM
|FOX
|5
|Thu, Oct 7
|@Seattle
|5:20 PM
|FOXNFL
|6
|Sun, Oct 17
|@New York
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|7
|Sun, Oct 24
|vsDetroit
|1:05 PM
|FOX
|8
|Sun, Oct 31
|@Houston
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|9
|Sun, Nov 7
|vsTennessee
|5:20 PM
|NBC
|10
|Mon, Nov 15
|@San Francisco
|5:15 PM
|11
|BYE WEEK
|12
|Sun, Nov 28
|@Green Bay
|1:25 PM
|FOX
|13
|Sun, Dec 5
|vsJacksonville
|1:25 PM
|CBS
|14
|Mon, Dec 13
|@Arizona
|5:15 PM
|15
|Sun, Dec 19
|vsSeattle
|1:25 PM
|FOX
|16
|Sun, Dec 26
|@Minnesota
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|17
|Sun, Jan 2
|@Baltimore
|1:25 PM
|FOX
|18
|Sun, Jan 9
|vsSan Francisco
|1:25 PM
|FOX
