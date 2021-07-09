Mobile home park in Palm Springs without water amid extreme heat, residents say

News

Residents living inside Santiago Sunrise Village Mobilehome Park on E. San Rafael in Palm Desert say their water has been out for four days and it's unclear when it will return. Residents have been unable to use swamp coolers to remedy the problem due to the extreme heat.

While the issue persists, those that spoke with News Channel 3 said they have been in contact with management but so far there has not been any progress.

