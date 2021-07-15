Vaccines for Kids: parents, students weigh in on controversial Covid shots for children

News

Kids are going back to school soon, and with most of them still unvaccinated against coronavirus, parents have a choice: should their kids get a shot?

We’re going in-depth on parents’ concerns about vaccinating kids and the reasons behind their personal decisions. Then, we’re bringing those concerns to a top infectious disease doctor.

Even the kids themselves are weighing in.

"If anyone takes the vaccine, they have to just keep in mind that they’re doing a good thing for the community," said Artin Asgeri, age 13 from Rancho Mirage.

I feel like if you put all that stuff in your body for no reason, what's the point," said Brooks, age 9.

Tonight, we hear from parents who are planning to vaccinate their kids, those who aren't, and even some still on the fence.

