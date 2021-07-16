Desert Oasis Healthcare to require employees to be vaccinated by September 1

News

Desert Oasis Healthcare has become among the first providers in the Coachella Valley to now require its employees to be vaccinated. On Monday employees were notified that they have until September 1 to do so.

So far more than 70 percent of the Desert Oasis Healthcare workforce is vaccinated, according to a spokesperson.

Many factors led up to the decision including the highly-contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has been detected in Riverside County. Officials said that they are seeing a spike in their facilities among patients, with a majority of them being unvaccinated.

One person reached out to News Channel 3 saying that there are employees that have given many years to the company, but are now being given an ultimatum.

"If they seek a valid exemption, we can accommodate them," said Brian Hodgkins, Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations at Desert Oasis Healthcare.

Exemptions include religious and medical reasons. Hodgkins said they have been struggling to assess the validity of the policy but ultimately came up with a requirement to have employees vaccinated.

"We will do our best to accommodate. Yes, there may be some employees that might be separated from service from us and I'd be sad to see them actually have to suffer that consequence. We are a healthcare organization dedicated and obligated to reducing suffering and illness in the community," Hodgkins said.

