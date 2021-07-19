FBI leads investigation at Palm Springs home

News

Multiple police agencies, including the FBI, are outside of a home on Deepak Road in Palm Springs Monday morning.

Authorities have been at the home since at least 6 a.m.

Neighbors told News Channel 3's Madison Weil at the scene that they woke up to the sound of multiple flash bangs with law enforcement demanding someone exit the home.

“I was kind of startled. I went to look out and didn’t see anything. But it seemed close," one resident said. "This is the first time I’ve ever seen activity here in the 20 plus years I’ve been here.”

When News Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene, there were several people detained. Five women and at least three men were taken away by police.

The FBI is handling the investigation but they did receive assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department as well as Palm Springs police.

A representative from the FBI confirmed they were serving a search warrant. Details on the investigation remained limited as of 12 p.m.

A News Channel 3 crew is on scene and will provide updates as they come in.