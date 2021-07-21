Indio Police Command Unit votes no confidence in police chief

News

Members in the Indio Police Command Unit have voted on a position of "No Confidence" in Chief Mike Washburn and assistant chiefs Christopher Shaefer and Brian Tully. This is according to a letter written to the Indio city manager from an attorney.

The letter states 77% of IPD lieutenants and sergeants have voted "No Confidence."

"The IPCU has had almost 5 years to reach the conclusion that these 3 individuals lack the ability and character to continue in leadership positions in the Indio Police Department," said the letter. "This organizational expression of discontent has been created by nothing less than an abject failure of character and leadership at the senior executive staff level of the Indio Police Department."

According to the letter, the transcripts of recent departmental disciplinary negotiations show that Washburn and Shaefer do not meet the standard of integrity under oath.

"Those two police managers testified falsely about certain procedural facts involved in the underlying investigation of the incident upon which that discipline was based," said the letter.

The letter ends with a plea to have Washburn and Shaefer on administrative leave immediately and have them replaced.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the City of Indio and the Indio Police Department for comment. The City of Indio's spokesperson, Brooke Beare, said the city cannot comment on personnel investigations.