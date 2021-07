News

https://twitter.com/CALFIRERRU/status/1418907877373214720?s=20

Firefighters responded to a single story home on Fargo Street, near Jackson and Highway 111 around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fire Officials said that they could see flames when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze just after 5 a.m.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured in the fire.