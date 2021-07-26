Flash Flood warning expires at 6:30 a.m. for entire Coachella Valley, Box Canyon area remains under warning

News

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the entire Coachella Valley until 6:30 a.m. as heavy rains move into the area. Box Canyon near the East end of the Coachella Valley may experience immediate flash flooding. Turn around, don't drown. Street level flooding likely in many Valley cities making travel difficult, so drive with caution.

Moderate to heavy thunderstorms, dropping significant rain, will continue this morning, and likely through the afternoon and evening. Current Doppler Radar indicates and active morning of weather ahead. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire region until 8 p.m. Rainfall totals have added up quickly this morning across the Valley.