Riverside County Transportation tweeted Monday morning Box Canyon Road was closed off due to flooding and storm debris.

A transportation worker at the scene told News Channel 3 there are no cars stranded or on the road. He also said they are actively working on cleaning up the road to get it open again.

If this is your usual route, you're advised to take another in the meantime.