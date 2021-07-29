Dutch Bros set to open new Indio location on Friday

News

Dutch Bros, the popular coffee shop, will open its newest location, which will be in the city of Indio on Friday.

The newest Dutch Bros. will be located at 81-776 Highway 111, near Las Palmas Road.

There will be a soft grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The shop will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

This marks the second Dutch Bros to open in the Coachella Valley. In December, a Dutch Bros opened 44-175 Jefferson Street in La Quinta which has proven to be quite popular.