PSUSD pulls school resources officers from campuses; parents expected to speak out

The school year is now underway at Palm Springs Unified School District and this year, there are no armed school resource officers on campus as district leaders work to change directions with its security plan.

Four full-time school school resource officers assigned to high schools in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage were been pulled from their posts amid concerns about the disciplinary roles those officers were playing.

PSUSD Executive Security Director Levaughn Smart said the officers were sometimes taking action on school level violations which did not rise to the level of criminal violations.

News Channel 3 has heard from parents of minority students in the district who said their students' interactions with school resource officers are contributing to growing tensions between communities of color and police.

"Minority students tend to be afraid of having contact with police officers, simply because police officers represent someone who possibly could have took their brother, their sister their mother away," said PSUSD parent Charlie Erwin.

There are also concerns about the safety of students in the classroom without those officers.

"I'm not sure that [the district is] equipped and prepared to handle all of the various issues that may occur in a school," said Cathedral City Police Chief George Crumm. "Such as powers of arrest, things of that nature, that a police officer does bring to the school district, and has the ability to de escalate situations that may arise at the school itself."

In a statement, PSUSD Superintendent Dr. Mike Swize wrote, in part: "It is unfortunate that in the midst of working towards a mutually agreed upon role and contract for SROs on our High School Campuses, some in law enforcement have taken these negotiations public and have disregarded the District’s efforts in supporting students and ensuring their safety. In the interim period during these discussions, I want to assure our community that our high school students are safe...”

News Channel 3 has learned district officials are set to meet Wednesday with local police departments on the issue to continue the discussion.

The issue is not on Tuesday night's board meeting agenda, but public comment is expected on the matter. The meeting gets underway tonight at 6 p.m.