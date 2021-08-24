Skip to Content
Smokey skies here in the valley

KESQ First Alert Weather

South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Special Air Quality Advisory for the Coachella Valley and surrounding mountains. This is due to the wildfires in northern and central California producing large amounts of smoke.

Air quality, in parts of the Coachella Valley, is now reading in the 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' range, see the recent map here.

Smoke impacts are expected to continue until at least Wednesday morning. Here's some safety tips to help during this advisory.

More details, coming up tonight at 6 p.m. on KESQ on how this extra smoke can impact us here in the valley.

