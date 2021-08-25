30-acre vegetation fire leads to evacuations at Banning High School & KOA Campground

News

A vegetation fire burning in Banning has grown to 30-acre vegetation in a little over an hour.

The fire was first reported at around 2:17 p.m. on the 100 block of West Westward Avenue, between the school and a KOA Campground.

Cal Fire confirmed Banning High School and the KOA Campground have been evacuated.

22 engine companies, 2 air tankers, and 1 helicopter are on scene working to contain the fire. We have a crew on the way to gather more information and get the latest updates.

VEGETATION FIRE - Rptd 2:17 P.M. 100 Blk W. Westward Avenue in Banning. Firefighters are on scene of 20 acres of vegetation burning behind Banning High School. Updates will be posted as information becomes available. #WestwardFire pic.twitter.com/YK3t1yQ6bR — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 25, 2021

According to Cal Fire, West Westward Drive is closed between 12th Street to San Gorgonio. Highway 243 has been shut down on both directions between Twin Pines and Old Banning/Idyllwild Road.

