Indio stabbing leaves 1 man dead, suspect in custody

A man has died after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Indio.

The incident happened early this morning, just before 12:15 a.m.

Indio Police found a man with a stab wound at the Las Brisas apartments on Hoover Avenue and Monroe Street.

He was taken to a local hospital, where here later died.

Police say there was a confrontation between him and another man, before the victim was stabbed.

The suspect was arrested around 6:00 a.m. today on Emerald Avenue near Jackson Street.

