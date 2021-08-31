Skip to Content
I-10 closed in Banning after 9,000 gallon fuel spill

Caltrans District 8

Cal Fire said a fuel tanker rolled over on Interstate 10 near the Hargrave Street on-ramp in Banning Tuesday morning.

Officials with Caltrans District 8 said that 9,000 gallons of fuel spilled.

All lanes of I-10 were closed to traffic in both directions between Ramsey and Eighth Street as of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

There was no immediate word on how long the cleanup will take.

A hazardous materials team was on the scene.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRERRU/status/1432659413672755205?s=20
Kylie Miller

