I-10 closed in Banning after 9,000 gallon fuel spill
Cal Fire said a fuel tanker rolled over on Interstate 10 near the Hargrave Street on-ramp in Banning Tuesday morning.
Officials with Caltrans District 8 said that 9,000 gallons of fuel spilled.
All lanes of I-10 were closed to traffic in both directions between Ramsey and Eighth Street as of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.
There was no immediate word on how long the cleanup will take.
A hazardous materials team was on the scene.
