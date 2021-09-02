Major injury crash forces closure of N Gene Autry closed near Palm Springs Air Museum

News

North Gene Autry Trail was shut down near the Palm Springs Air Museum Thursday morning following a major injury crash.

The crash happened on N Gene Autry and Tamarisk Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Viewers have called into the News Channel 3 newsroom to report heavy traffic in the area.

Police said three people were hospitalized in the crash, at least one person sustained major injuries.

There was no word on when the roadway would be reopened, however, as of 11:40 a.m., police said the scene would be cleared "soon."

This is a developing story and there is a KESQ News Channel 3 crew on the way. We will provide you with updates as we get them.