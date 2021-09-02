Skip to Content
North Gene Autry closed near Palm Springs Air Museum

KESQ News Channel 3

North Gene Autry trail was closed to all traffic as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday near the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Police said that they were on the scene of a crash between E. Vista Chino and Ramon Road.

There was no immediate word on injuries from the collision.

https://twitter.com/PalmSpringsPD/status/1433421347376574466?s=20

Viewers have called into the News Channel 3 newsroom to report heavy traffic in the area.

This is a developing story and there is a KESQ News Channel 3 crew on the way. We will provide you with updates as we get them.

Kylie Miller

